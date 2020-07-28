Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for structure fire at around 4:30 a.m early Tuesday in the 3000 block of Oscar Avenue in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene along with Alton Memorial Ambulance.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing in the front and back of the house. No injuries were reported.

More like this:

Yesterday - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Yesterday - Alton Fire Chief Confirms Fatality In Sunset Blaze

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Yesterday - Two Vehicles Collide On Alby at East Center Drive In Alton

 