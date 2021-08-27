SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department battled a fire with heavy smoke in the 1400 block of Monroe in Alton on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters had to use extended hoses to tap into a water line.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the fire call came out at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. East Alton and Godfrey firefighters were called to assist with the fire and Alton Police Department handled traffic.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jemison said his firefighters had the fire pretty well out.

"I have called the state fire marshal's office to investigate," Jemison said. "It is hot here, I am glad we didn't have to go out until the sun went down a little bit. Right now we are chasing a hot spot up a wall and just drenching it with water."

Temperatures jumped close to 100 degrees with a 100-degree plus heat index on Thursday, so the conditions were very difficult for the firefighters, Chief Jemison said.

Jemison said once again his firefighters' quick response likely saved the home, but it will require major rehab.

"It started in the basement and when we arrived there was heavy smoke rolling out," he said. "We forced open a basement door where the fire started to go up the wall. We had to catch the water hydrant about a block away at the corner of Monroe and Madison."

Chief Jemison said the owner of the residence arrived at the scene, but it was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. He said it looked like some rehab of the house had started, but now much more will be needed.

