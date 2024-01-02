Alton Fire Department Battle New Year's Day Blaze, State Fire Marshal's Office To Investigate
ALTON - Alton Fire Department members had a busy afternoon Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, with a structure fire call to the 3100 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and Alton Fire Department Chief Jesse Jemison said it took about 20-30 minutes to get it under control.
The chief said the fire has been deemed "suspicious" after an investigation.
"The house fire is now under investigation by the Office Of The State Fire Marshal," Chief Jemison said.
