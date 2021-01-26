Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire around lunchtime Tuesday afternoon at 1729 Main Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they had smoke and fire showing in the residents. Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Alton Police Department responded to the scene for traffic control after several vehicles ran over the fire department's water supply hose that stretched across College Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

