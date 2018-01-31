ALTON - Dry grass and burning out of season are blamed for a structure fire on Fullerton in Alton late Wednesday morning.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the fire began just before noon Wednesday after a homeowner was burning refuse in an outdoor burning barrel. Sebold said the radiant heat of that barrel ignited the dry zoysia grass nearby, which spread rapidly to the home.

Sebold said, despite the burning being monitored, it is against ordinance to burn this time of year, saying non-recreational burning is limited to October through December and April 15 - May 30. The homeowner will not be cited for burning outside of ordinance.

After burning the yard, the fire spread to the home and quickly ignited vinyl siding before swiftly causing damage to bedrooms in the home.

Sebold said the home was not livable at this time, but would be repairable. The homeowner and his two children would be displaced for at least this evening.

