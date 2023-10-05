ALTON - Alton Fire Department Chief Jesse Jemison confirmed the fire in the 2300 block of Sunset Avenue on Wednesday had a fatality.

The chief didn't release any other information other than the death being investigated by the fire department, the state fire marshal's office and the Alton Police Department.

More information should be released about the fatality later today, the chief said.

Presently, the fire department is notifying family members about the death.

