ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a serious crash at 3600 East Broadway in Alton at 4:06 p.m. Monday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The pictured vehicle encountered major front end damage in the two-vehicle crash. Alton Fire Department Ambulance transported someone to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries in the accident was not yet known.

 