Alton Fire And Police Rush To Serious Crash At 3600 E. Broadway, One Transported To Hospital
June 8, 2020 5:02 PM June 9, 2020 9:21 AM
ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a serious crash at 3600 East Broadway in Alton at 4:06 p.m. Monday.
The pictured vehicle encountered major front end damage in the two-vehicle crash. Alton Fire Department Ambulance transported someone to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries in the accident was not yet known.