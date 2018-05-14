Alton Farmers' and Artisans' Market kicks off 2018 season
ALTON - The Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market kicked off the 2018 season this Saturday in Downtown Alton.
Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Saturday, October 20. The market will also be open on Wednesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 6 and running through September 26.
The market provided a wide a selection of locally homegrown fruit and vegetables, grass-fed beef, farm fresh eggs, local honey in addition to handcrafted artwork from local artists.
Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and over special activities have been planned every Saturday including yoga, a tailgate sale, music from Crossriver and Christmas in July.
For more information on the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market and a full list of the special actives planned for the summer visit www.altonmainstreet.org.
