ALTON – The 2021 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market runs through Oct 16th on Saturday mornings from 8:00 a.m. until Noon in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton, IL. Recipients of SNAP benefits are encouraged to visit the information booth where they can swipe their card and use their benefits to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, and meat. When doing so, Alton Main Street will double their dollars giving shoppers twice the buying power. This grant program is available for traditional SNAP benefits as well as for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) which provides benefits to children who receive free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program.

Alton Main Street aims to improve access to healthy food with this grant funding which was generously provided by The Experimental Station. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which were formerly known as LINK or food stamps, are accepted by most vendors of eligible products. The goal is to boost the sale of Illinois-grown food and provide access to fresh produce for low-income residents.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Fresh produce is available, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, hot or iced coffee, and baked goods. In addition, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, soap, and woodworking items will be sold.

This year marks the 29th season of the Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district. The events feature a variety of products that are handmade or homegrown within a 50-mile radius.

Vendor registration information can be found on the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com. To receive reminders on what produce is in season, please visit: facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket.

