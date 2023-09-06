ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick confirmed that Alton's week three home football game will once again be closed to the public.

The Redbirds host the Triad Knights this Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. at Public School Stadium.

The game will operate under attendance restrictions similar to last Friday's game against Quincy, the statement said. Only parents and immediate family members will be allowed in.

This is a result of multiple fights that broke out at AHS last Wednesday, closing school the following day and forcing online remote learning that Friday. Alton High students continued remote learning this week while a full investigation is being done.

The game will follow the exact same bag policy as last week. Students are not permitted to bring in a bag and all adults will be searched.

Once again, this does not limit fans from Triad High School to attend, but those spectators must enter through the visitor gate only.

"We will continue to evaluate and monitor things and hope to be back at full attendance for our home varsity football game on Friday, September 15th," the statement read.

