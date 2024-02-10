ALTON - Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness invites you to join them at one of their classes.

Steven Fisher, general manager, explained that the gym offers jiu jitsu, MMA and kickboxing classes. They also have a seven-day free trial period for people to check out their classes firsthand. He encourages people to give it a shot.

“It’s never too early to start,” Fisher said. “We have every flavor in the gym and we take it at your pace, not our pace, so you have time to build that strength, build that momentum, and then you can go from there.”

Fisher joked that many people are overconfident when they come to the gym at first, and the first class is known as the “ego killer.” While it can be intimidating at first, the coaches and fellow classmates are there to practice, and they always welcome newcomers.

Adam Peipert knows this firsthand. Peipert has lost 100 pounds over the past 12 months of working with Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness, and he said he has more patience and energy than ever before.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If it wasn’t for Alton Family Martial Arts for my fitness journey, I would’ve eventually made it to where I’m at now, but I would not have made it as quickly as I did,” he explained. “What I was on with the macros and nutrition and lifting weights, it would’ve probably taken me give or take two years to lose that amount of weight. But incorporating the fitness, the nutrition, and throwing in jiu jitsu, it just completely transformed everything for me.”

Additionally, Peipert loves the camaraderie that he gets through the gym. He said it’s reminiscent of when he was in the military, and the “brotherhood” has helped him become a better athlete and person.

“When I discovered Alton Family Martial Arts, all those old camaraderies that I used to have feel like they never left,” he said. “It’s just 100% family.”

In fact, it’s literally family for Peipert, whose kids train with him. Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness offers youth and adult classes, and they promise that martial arts training will build confidence in all ages. Fisher said everyone takes the lessons they learn in class and applies them off the mat, which is what they love to see.

While there is a monthly fee for the classes, Fisher encourages people to call 618-304-8458 with any questions or to inquire about the free trial. He noted that they can also work with families as needed, and there are discounts for multiple family members.

“We like to say if you’re a struggling family or you know someone who’s struggling and they want to put their kids or they need to have their kids in this situation, please call us. Please reach out,” he said. “We will definitely work with everybody.”

For more information about Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness, visit their official website at AltonFMA.com. Fisher and Peipert promise a fun experience you won’t regret.

“It’s not one of those situations where you’re going to get torched for five minutes,” Peipert added. “It’s definitely a learning experience and if he gets better, I get better. If I get better, he gets better. We all want to progress together.”

More like this: