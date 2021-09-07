ALTON - The return of the Alton Expo 2021 at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater should be a delight for everyone in the family this year.

Fair food, games, rides, and entertainment are planned from Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to Sunday, September 12, 2021. The Expo opens at 5 p.m. each day and closes at 10 p.m.

Liberty Bank Amphitheater Commissioner Robert Stephan said the entertainment acts set to perform this year are outstanding.

Stephan said last year’s Alton Expo was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This year, he said people are excited to have it back again. Stephan also said because of the size of the Liberty Bank Amphitheater there is plenty of space to spread out.

“We have a great lineup of live music, food, rides, and games. Luehrs' Ideal Rides has always orchestrated the rides for the Expo," Stephan said. "The Expo is usually well attended and just like the Alton Food Truck Festival, we feel pretty good about it. We are really thrilled with the music lineup; we get a lot of really good feedback about the Dirty Muggs and Platinum Rock Legends. Justin from JustIN Time has been the lead singer in the past for the Dirty Muggs and is also very well-known around the St. Louis area. JustIN Time is playing Thursday night."

"We hope to see you there!" Stephan said.

BAND LINE UP:

Wednesday, Sept. 8 - The Lone Rangers, 7 PM

Thursday, Sept. 9 - JustIN Time Party Band, 7 PM

Friday, Sept. 10 - Smokin' Lion Band, 6 PM & The Dirty Muggs, 8 PM

Saturday, Sept. 11 - DJ MiKeith, 6 PM & Platinum Rock Legends, 8 PM

Sunday, Sept. 12 - Flip the Frog,1 PM

