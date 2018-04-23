ALTON - Alton head coach Jada Moore and Edwardsville head coach Camilla Eberlin were both pleased with performances in the Alton Girls Track Invitational on Thursday at AHS.

“Overall things went great,” said Moore. “We were seeing times at marks we need for state qualifying times.”

Jeanea Epps, Kate Mans and Laila McNeal were standouts in the meet for the Redbirds, Moore said. Epps was a star in the sprints, as usual, Mans went 5-2 in the high jump and McNeal was a standout in the long jump once again.

“The 4 x 100 also looked really good in the meet,” Moore said. “They are the same kids on it that went to state last year. These girls are going to be fun to watch with only three seniors and the rest juniors, sophomores and freshmen.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby Korak and Lorie Cashdollar blazed the trail for the Tigers in the 800, clocking 2:19 and 2:20.

Melissa Spencer turned in a personal best in the 1,600 and the 4 x 400 relay was also strong, Eberlin said. Brooke Allen also continued to be consistent in the high jump and has great potential as a sophomore, Eberlin said. Edwardsville held some of its top girls out of the Thursday competition for the Friday Winston Brown Meet at home.

More like this: