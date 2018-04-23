ALTON - Alton head coach Jada Moore and Edwardsville head coach Camilla Eberlin were both pleased with performances in the Alton Girls Track Invitational on Thursday at AHS.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Overall things went great,” said Moore. “We were seeing times at marks we need for state qualifying times.”

Jeanea Epps, Kate Mans and Laila McNeal were standouts in the meet for the Redbirds, Moore said. Epps was a star in the sprints, as usual, Mans went 5-2 in the high jump and McNeal was a standout in the long jump once again.

“The 4 x 100 also looked really good in the meet,” Moore said. “They are the same kids on it that went to state last year. These girls are going to be fun to watch with only three seniors and the rest juniors, sophomores and freshmen.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby Korak and Lorie Cashdollar blazed the trail for the Tigers in the 800, clocking 2:19 and 2:20.

Melissa Spencer turned in a personal best in the 1,600 and the 4 x 400 relay was also strong, Eberlin said. Brooke Allen also continued to be consistent in the high jump and has great potential as a sophomore, Eberlin said. Edwardsville held some of its top girls out of the Thursday competition for the Friday Winston Brown Meet at home.

More like this:

Oct 16, 2023 - Emma Davis-Abigail Harms of CM State Bound, Tennis Girls Are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athletes Of Month

Sep 25, 2023 - Weekend Sports Round-Up: Johnson Captures Crown For Tigers, Suhre Brothers Shine; Carlinville and Greenfield Win In Football

Sep 13, 2023 - Lady Redbirds' Tennis Sweeps Marquette In 'City Championship'

Aug 20, 2023 - Sports Roundup: Hill Captures Another Title, Hyten Second, Suhre Has Hot Hand Again For Knights Boys Golf

May 20, 2023 - Freshman Truax Leads Pack, Qualifies In 300-Meter Hurdles, East Side Puts Three Relay Teams Through, Brown Qualifies In 2A Prelims

 