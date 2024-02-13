ALTON 6, BETHALTO 2

EAST ALTON - Unlike last Thursday's game where the Redbirds found themselves down by a couple of goals in the first five minutes, they came out the gate hot in game two on Monday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Alton scored just 83 seconds into it when Keller Jacobs found the back of the net unassisted. The lead was doubled at 6:23 when Caiden Clark scored by Lawson Bell's assist.

Two more goals in the second period saw Alton really take control. Clark scored from Jacobs at 10:19 and Jacobs scored from Henry Neely with 49 seconds left in the period.

Adam Lednicky scored for Bethalto at 10:35, but it was quickly cancelled out by Caleb Thomeczek at 7:12. Ty Ferguson scored at 2:10 assisted from William Gillis and Jackson Albright to make it 5-2, but the Eagles ran out of time.

Talan Neely tacked on a sixth for good measure at 1:48 assisted by Joe Stephan.

Ethan Taul and Wyatt Salters also recorded assists for Alton.

Logan Seymour made 25 saves in net for Alton.

The Redbirds move on to round two where they'll play Triad. Game one is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8:30 from the Granite City Ice Rink.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, HIGHLAND 4 (SO)

EDWARDSVILLE - After a wild, come-from-behind shootout win in game one against Highland last Thursday, the Oilers had to rally the troops again in a shootout.

Owen Timmins scored the lone goal of Thursday's shootout, and he made no mistake Monday night at RP Lumber Center as his goal won his team the shootout again by a score of 1-0.

But EAWR was fortunate to even force the shootout in the first place.

After Daniel Welborn and Elijah Edwards both scored in the second period, the Oilers had a not so comfortable 2-0 lead.

That's when the game got interesting with a six-goal third period.

Highland proceeded to score four straight goals to take a 4-2 lead with 2:17 left to go in the game. Landon Hicks scored back-to-back goals at 17:36 and 7:39 before Josua Reman Jr. took the lead at 6:10. Luke Gunter scored his team's fourth.

Then the Oilers came right back again.

Edwards scored his second of the night at 1:44 before Reagan Ridenhower tied it all back up at 4-4 at 1:21. Two goals in the span of 23 seconds and this game was headed to a shootout where Timmins would eventually put it away.

Edwards ended the night with two goals and had an assist on Ridenhower's goal. Timmins had the shootout goal and two assists. Coren Pierce also had a helper.

The Oilers will move on to the second round where they'll face Freeburg/Waterloo. Game one will be on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Granite City Ice Rink.

