ALTON - Alton and East Alton Fire Departments battled a serious blaze in the 1600 block of Walker in Alton early Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the fire call came in at 4:02 a.m. and there was so much damage when the fire department arrived that they couldn't do anything to save the internal part of the home. He said the roof had already caved in when they arrived and there were intense flames in the house. The chief also said the home was vacant upon their arrival at the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate and decide if it is an arson case. The chief said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, he said.

The chief said the heat of the fire did cause some damage to a home next door, but thankfully because of the fire department efforts, that home was saved.

