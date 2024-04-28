ALTON - Alton firefighters are battling a serious blaze in the 300 block of East 13th Street at Alton Street.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024, that firefighters were still battling the fire.

East Alton Fire Department was also at the fire scene battling the blaze. Godfrey Fire Protection District was also at the scene fighting the terrible fire.

The deputy chief said no one was injured in the fire. The house was under renovation, Fischer said.

The homeowner did arrive at the scene.

More info to come.

