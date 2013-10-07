After more than 30 years we are replacing the carpeting in the Alton downtown library. The main floor will be entirely re-carpeted in one project period.

This will necessitate the closing of the downtown library from Thursday, October 24th, through Tuesday, November 5th, and will reopen on Wednesday, November 6th, at 8:30 a.m.

During this period, materials that have been ordered and are on hold for pickup will be routed and available for pickup at our Alton Square Mall location.

We apologize for any inconvenience, but closing the library is the safest and most expedient way to get this big job done.

Join us on our reopening on November 6th to enjoy our new look!

