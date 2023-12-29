ALTON – After 9 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, The Alton Dispensary will no longer be in operation at 1400 East Broadway.

The dispensary is pleased to announce its new location will be at 3401 East Broadway in the former First Mid-America Credit Union facility in Alton. The ownership group of the IllinoisCannabis49 d/b/a The Alton Dispensary, is excited for the move as they will have complete ownership of the building. This move comes on the heels of an eviction passed down from Subsero RE, LLC.

“When we reopen, we will be bigger, better, stronger, and faster,” President Jeremy Wysocki said. “We’re looking forward to being a permanent member of the community and will continue to give back to our neighbors in the great city of Alton.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The eviction is the latest in a series of events between the Alton Dispensary and Subsero. The dispensary alleges their former management company, Subsero Alton Ops, LLC misappropriated as much as $1.8 million in funds and as much as $140,000 in products. There is an ongoing lawsuit alleging fraud and other misconduct against Subsero Alton Ops, LLC by The Alton Dispensary.

This move will completely sever ties between Subsero and The Alton Dispensary. It will also give The Alton Dispensary a more spacious location, which will better serve the people of Alton. While the building is being prepared for operations, a temporary structure will be erected on the property to serve folks as soon as the middle of January 2024.

The grand opening is planned for April 20, 2024. Anyone who would like to vend or participate in those events is invited to contact The Alton Dispensary Marketing Director Cory Davenport at cdavenport@thealtondispensary.com.

Other plans following the grand reopening include more benevolent charity work akin to the wildly successful food drive for the Crisis Food Center, during which customers brought as many as 30 crates of food for a 10 percent stackable discount during the holiday season – just before getting notice for eviction.

More like this: