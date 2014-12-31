Alton rolled into the championship game of the Centralia Holiday Tourney on Wednesday afternoon with a 73-56 win over O'Fallon.

The Redbirds fell behind 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, but rallied back with 30 points in the second quarter to take a 38-29 lead and never looked back.

Bryan Hudson paced all Alton scorers with 21 points; Maurice Edwards added 16 points; Darrius Edwards and Carlos Anderson had 11 points each. Alton improves to 11-1 and meets Centralia at 9 tonight in the championship contest.

Alton posted a decisive 94-61 victory over Cahokia in the Centralia Tourney on Tuesday.

Alton had a balanced offensive attack with Edwards scoring 17 points; Anderson posting 15 points; Hudson with 12 points; and Darius Collins with 10.

The Redbirds’ coach Eric Smith said the game on Tuesday was one with a bunch of kids scoring some points.

“As a coach it as real pleasing to see what we did today,” Smith said following the contest. “We can be really good if we make a commitment to play that way each and every night.”

Smith was pleased with the Redbirds defensively and said the guards challenged Cahokia and it worked.

“It was a complete team effort,” Smith said.

Alton faces O’Fallon in the semifinals of the Centralia Tourney at 12:30 today.

