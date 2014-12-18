Alton Police officers were presented the Alton Day Care and Learning Center 2014 Concern For Children Award on Tuesday afternoon. Marvin Saville, an area resident devoted to the center, was also recognized. Saville died in October.

Alton Day Care and Learning Center honored the Alton Police Department and longtime board member Marvin Saville, who died in October at age 68, at an annual community breakfast on Tuesday.

The Alton Police and Saville both received the Alton Day Care and Learning Center’s 2014 Concern For Children Award.

“The Alton Police received its award for safety programs with school and daycare centers in the community,” Keith Neuber, president of the organization, said. “I certainly appreciate everything the police department does. The officers work very, very hard. The officers are always willing to go above and beyond every day.”

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said he was honored with the recognition for his team at the annual breakfast.

"I certainly appreciate this award," he said. "The police department officers work very hard in regard to their time out in the community and this positive publicity is always good. We don't look for awards; this is part of our job. The officers are willing to go above and beyond every day they come to work."

Marvin and his wife, Ellen, have been involved with the Alton Day Care and Learning Center for years. Marvin had a heart attack and died suddenly in October. He truly loved the center, Neuber said. Marvin Saville was the treasurer for the Alton organization for many years and was just “a great guy,” Neuber said.

“He took a lot photos for us at the center,” added Neuber. “He was great with kids and couldn’t do enough for us.” Neuber said it was not uncommon to find Saville at the center with a snow shovel in hand or doing things behind the scenes to make the day care and learning center a better place.”

Alton Day Care and Learning Center was first licensed in 1970 and now has an average of 189 participants in its before and after-school learning programs.

The day care and learning center will be going through some branding changes and was discussed at the meeting along with a recent Gold Circle of Quality Award. Neuber expressed pride in the prestigious quality honor. He said the center will also provide a new mission and strategic plan for the future to allow more middle income participants and a new scholarship program to make things more affordable for others.

“The new plan in place is to expand services,” he said. “We have so much good going on for us. This will be a big step forward in 2015 as we focus on what we do, which is provide quality care for kids and how to expand that to others in the community.”

