Alton Day Care & Learning Center will celebrate 40 years as a community not-for-profit providing quality child care and early childhood education for children in the Riverbend region. The event theme is an “Old Time School Social” which recognizes the Center’s ten year partnership with the Alton Community Schools and the 107 year history of the McKinley School Building.

The event will feature games for all age groups, prizes for children, tours of the McKinley School, face painting, balloon art, pony rides, music, the Alton Fire Dept. Smoke House, food, raffles, a silent auction and our featured fun, a dunking booth. For a small fee participants can take a chance to dunk Alton Fire Chief, Greg Bock, Detective Mike Metzler from the Alton Police Dept., Paul Barbary of Norton & Rain Insurance and Alton Day Care’s CEO Keith Neuber.

Article continues after sponsor message

Event will be held at the McKinley School location, 121 W. Elm St., Alton, IL on Saturday, May 22, 2010, 10 am – 2 pm.The event is open to the public. There is no admission fee and games for children are just ten cents.

Photo Opportunities – Dunking Booth (11 am- 1pm), Children’s activities, local political leaders

For additional information contact Keith Neuber 618-467-0630.

More like this: