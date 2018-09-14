ALTON - Amanda Buebke, a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has joined the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau as a fall intern.

The Tourism Bureau works with student interns from universities throughout the region each semester to provide them with experience in marketing, advertising, and public relations. Luebke is graduating in December with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Creative Writing.

“I am very excited to start my time at the Tourism Bureau as an intern and broaden my knowledge in marketing and advertising. I could not be more grateful for this experience and I am positive that what I learn will carry on with me after graduation in a full-time position,” Luebke said.

Article continues after sponsor message

During her time here, Luebke will be assisting the staff in creating press releases, feature stories, brochures, and small advertising campaigns. With the utmost motivation, Luebke is prepared to work hard and find more joy in the career path she chose.

Luebke is originally from St. Louis, Missouri and has always been interested in social media and marketing. As she gained more information about the world of communications through her education, she has found a passion for advertising and public relations. During time off, Luebke enjoys writing stories, going to the movies, trying new restaurants, shopping, and spending time with her incredible friends and family.

College students interested in interning with the bureau, should contact Stephanie Tate, Marketing Communications Director, at 618-465-6676 or by email at: state@riversandroutes.com

More like this: