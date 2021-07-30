ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a serious crash in the 1100 block of Milton Road in Alton on Thursday afternoon.

A driver in one of the vehicles had to be extricated and was injured and taken to a local hospital. The injured person was then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further evaluation. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Alton Fire Department reported the crash victim was conscious after removal from the vehicle.

