Alton Crash Victim Extricated, Taken To Local Hospital, Then Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital
ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a serious crash in the 1100 block of Milton Road in Alton on Thursday afternoon.
A driver in one of the vehicles had to be extricated and was injured and taken to a local hospital. The injured person was then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further evaluation. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.
The Alton Fire Department reported the crash victim was conscious after removal from the vehicle.
