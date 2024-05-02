ALTON - A joyful celebration is in order as the Holland family of Alton, Illinois, welcomes a new addition to their family. Serenity Inez Holland was born on April 15, 2024, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL, bringing immense joy and boundless happiness to her parents, Kim and Cameo Holland.

Baby Serenity arrived at precisely 8:40 am, weighing in at a healthy 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measuring 19 inches in length. Her arrival has been eagerly anticipated by her loving family and their close-knit community in Alton.

Serenity is the cherished granddaughter of Vernell Holland of Detroit, MI, and the late Willie Smith of Forsythe, GA. Also welcoming her are maternal grandparents, Reginald and Teresa Pearson of Alton, IL, along with Delois Foster-Pearson of North Chicago, IL. The baby girl is also fortunate to have great-grandparents, Margaret Osborne of Little Rock, AR, and Mae Butler of North Chicago, IL, adding another branch to the family’s rich ancestral tree.

The Holland family, originally from Alton, has expressed their gratitude for the warm wishes and support from friends and family. They are especially appreciative of the exceptional care provided by the medical staff at Anderson Hospital.

Kim and Cameo Holland are overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter. As the Holland family settles into their new routine with Serenity, the community of Alton looks forward to watching her grow and thrive under the loving guidance of her family. The Hollands have no doubt that Serenity will bring light and joy to everyone she encounters, just as her name suggests.

