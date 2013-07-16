The Alton School District announced today that it was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $63,562 from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund (BTF). The grant will provide funding to renovate the “upper field” at Alton Middle School and support community softball and baseball programs.The grant funding will be used to assist in the construction of two dugouts, fencing, a backstop and a new playing surface.

“This project will greatly benefit our community by giving our children the opportunity to play softball or baseball at a first class facility,” said Brett Huff, Head Baseball Coach. “Our mission is to increase participation in softball and baseball, increase the quality of our current programs and provide a safe and fun learning environment for our athletes and the grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund will allow us to accomplish this.”

The Alton School District, American Legion, SWIBL and Bluff City teams will benefit from this project. The project will begin in August and is planned to be completed by late fall. Alton Middle School head baseball coach, Brett Huff researched grants for field renovations and chose to purse a grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, which is a joint initiative between the Major League Baseball Players Association and Major League Baseball.

“The Baseball Tomorrow Fund is pleased to award a grant to Alton Community School District No. 11,” said Cathy Bradley, Executive Director of the Baseball Tomorrow Fund. “We hope that the renovation of the baseball field at Alton Middle school will allow the community to improve its baseball and softball programs and increase participation.”

Numerous community members have stepped up to help out prior to the construction. “The entire Alton School District Administration has shown great support for this project and Sean Boyd has donated countless hours of his time to professionally draft up the design plans,” said Huff.

The Alton School District is still accepting in-kind and monetary contributions to update field maintenance equipment. Those interested in donating to the project may contact Coach Huff at bhuff@altonschools.org.

About the Baseball Tomorrow Fund

The Baseball Tomorrow Fund (BTF) is a joint initiative between the Major League Baseball Players Association and Major League Baseball designed to promote the growth of youth baseball and softball throughout the world by awarding grants to support field renovation and construction projects, equipment and uniform purchases, coaches training material and other selected program expenses. Since its formation by MLB and the MLBPA in 1999, BTF has awarded more than 700 grants totaling more than $24 million to non-profit and tax-exempt organizations in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia. Approximately 330,000 youth players have benefited from programs and facilities supported by the fund. BTF also facilitates league-wide initiatives including the collection and distribution of new and gently used equipment to organizations in need as well as field maintenance education clinics. For more information, visit baseballtomorrowfund.com and follow BTF on Facebook, Twitter and MLBlogs.

