It is that time of the year again. Parents and students of the Alton Community Unit School District No. 11 are preparing themselves for the 2015-2016 academic year.

This year’s Kindergarden-8th Grade registrations will take place in the Commons at Alton High School between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on their assigned days.

Eunice Smith and West Elementary Schools, along with Alton Middle School’s 6th grade registration will be held on Tuesday, July 28.

Students registering for East, Gilson Brown and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools, as well as AMS 7th grade should go to AHS on Wednesday, July 29.

Lovejoy and North Elementary, as well as AMS 8th Grade students should be registered on Thursday, July 30.

If one is unable to register on the appropriate day, parents and guardians are welcome to register their students on any of the other K-8th registration days.

Please contact the Administration Center at 618-474-2600 if you have any questions on K-8th registration.

Registration for new and returning Alton High School students will begin on Monday, August 3, and last from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all week. Students entering the 12th grade will register that Monday. On Tuesday, August 4, students entering 11th grade will register. Sophomores will register on the 5th, and the freshmen will register on the 6th.

Students who cannot attend their assigned days are welcomed to be registered on any other day that registration week. Multiple students in different grades may be registered all at once.

Please contact 618-474-2600 if you have any questions regarding AHS registration.

For health requirements, school supply lists, academic calendars, and other registration forms, please visit the Alton School District website at www.altonschools.org.

