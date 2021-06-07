ALTON - Pictured are Jean Rathgeb, Carol Fritz, and Carol Morris deadheading roses at the Nan Elliott Memorial Rose garden at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. Dr. Robert Elliott donated the funds for this stunning 1-acre rose garden as a memorial to his wife and the garden was completed and dedicated in 1980. This All-America Rose Selections accredited garden contains more than 125 varieties of roses and 1,600 rose bushes and a gazebo.

ACSL members continue to volunteer throughout the community during the summer by deadheading roses every Monday, helping distribute sack lunches for children, and maintaining flower beds on Third Street in downtown Alton as well as individual choices for volunteering.

The League was able to fund Charitable Grants and Beautification Grants totaling $5,508 this year as well as volunteering 888 total hours within the community.

