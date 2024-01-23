WOOD RIVER - The Alton Community Service League (ACSL) will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a wine-tasting fundraiser on Feb. 10, 2024. The proceeds will go to organizations in the community supported by ACSL.

From 3–5 p.m., attendees can enjoy alcoholic and nonalcoholic wines, a Valentine’s Day gift basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing and more at the Wood River Moose #1349, located at 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River. Olive Oil Marketplace will also be onsite offering samples, and attendees can try a variety of wines throughout the evening provided by Republic National Distribution Company of Illinois.

Tickets cost $20 and all of the money will go toward the ACSL grant program, which benefits local organizations and nonprofits.

“The league is all about supporting the community we live in,” said member Cora Miller. “We love it. We enjoy it. We get a lot of gratification out of helping others. Our biggest effort goes to raising funds for the community to make it better, to help other charities…We’ve funded a lot of different organizations throughout the years. Everybody looks forward to our fundraisers because every penny that we raise stays in the community. It’s all done to help the local organizations and charities.”

As an organization, ACSL completes many beautification projects throughout the Riverbend community. Members are expected to volunteer with other local organizations on their own time.

Article continues after sponsor message

ACSL President Cathy Droste added that all of the event’s proceeds will go to local charities, who apply for the ACSL grant program and are awarded the money raised through events like the wine-tasting.

“There’s a lot of agencies in the community that do a lot. Our focus has just been on volunteering and helping other organizations when we can and as we’re able to and to help beautify our area,” Droste explained. “Everybody’s got kind of their own unique niche. And I think what attracted me most, anyway, personally, to Alton Community Service League is that service to others and then volunteering and keeping up that commitment to give back to the community through volunteerism.”

Miller added that the wine-tasting is a fun way to “kick off the cabin fever and winter blues” while helping the community. She hopes it will be a unique, fun event that draws many community members.

“Giving back and seeing it come back to us is a wonderful thing, and we really appreciate the opportunity to do these fundraisers because without the charity and the support of the community, we wouldn’t be able to do that. And we so appreciate it,” Miller said. “Without that help and support, I don’t think it would be possible to raise the funds that we raise to help the community charities.”

Tickets will not be available at the door, so purchase tickets ahead of time by calling Droste at (618) 971-9191 or Miller at (618) 444-7011. The Alton Community Service League is always looking for new members. Call Droste or Miller for more information.

More like this: