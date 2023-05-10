ALTON - Alton Community Service League, at the final meeting of the year, lived up to its mission statement: Women volunteering individually and collectively for the betterment and beautification of the Alton Godfrey area.

The total hours volunteered by all members was 2,517 hours with a total market value of $75,384.15. This year's Silver Bowl recipient, the member who has volunteered the most hours, is Sandra Goeken. Pictured are the women who have received the honor of being a volunteer of the month throughout the 2022-2023 year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Front row: Jean Conrady, Sandra Goeken, Silver Bowl Winner, Pat Cooper Back row: Bernie Wickenhauser, Diane Foster, Joanne Adams, Debra Olinde.

The ACSL has again, through the help of the community, raised funds for area beautification and non-profits. Those grants, totaling $12,106.48, were awarded to the following: CHARITABLE Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Alton Youth Symphony, Alton Area Animal Aid Assoc., Seasons of Life, Thrive Metro East, Serving Area Kids, Soup's On, YWCA, Imerge, and Jersey County Arts Council. Also, Beautification Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Senior Services Plus, Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, and Lewis and Clark Society of America.

More like this: