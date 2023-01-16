ALTON - Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non-profits for over 65 years. Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at 618-530-2276 or 618-462-4063 or mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 221, Alton, Illinois, 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 13, 2023.

Thanks to the Riverbend Community for supporting the league’s various fundraisers through the years. One fundraiser, still ongoing until March 13, 2023, is the Aeries Resort Raffle. For $10 each or 3 for $20, you have a chance to win the following: 1st Prize: $300 Aeries Gift Certificate 2nd Prize: 2 nights Aeries lodging (Su-Th) 3rd Prize: 2 Aeries zipline tickets (Su-Tu) The drawing will be held on March 13, 2023. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling Jean Conrady, at 618-466-0438. All proceeds of fundraisers go back into the community.

If you are a member of a not-for-profit organization, get your grant application soon!

