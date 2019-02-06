Alton Community Service League now accepting grant applications Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. Forms are available by contacting Dorothy Droste at (618) 466-7746 or (618) 465-6904. You may instead mail your request to Alton Community Service League P.O. Box 211, Alton, IL 62002. Completed forms must be post-marked by March 15th, 2019. Grant recipients will be announced in May. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! The Service League raises funds each year for Alton area beautification and non-profit organizations through annual gift wrap projects and other fundraising events. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip