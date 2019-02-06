The Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations interested in applying for monetary grants.

Forms are available by contacting Dorothy Droste at (618) 466-7746 or (618) 465-6904. You may instead mail your request to Alton Community Service League P.O. Box 211, Alton, IL 62002. Completed forms must be post-marked by March 15th, 2019. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

The Service League raises funds each year for Alton area beautification and non-profit organizations through annual gift wrap projects and other fundraising events.

