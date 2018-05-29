ALTON - Bernie Wickenhauser was presented the prestigious Silver Bowl Award for contributing the most service hours during the past year.

League members collectively donated more than 6,000 hours of volunteer work in the Alton-Godfrey Area for cultural, healthcare, community education, and historical categories.

Article continues after sponsor message

The defining statement of Alton Community Service League is a group of women volunteering individually and collectively for the betterment and beautification of the area. Major beautification projects are the Nan Elliott Rose Garden in Gordon Moore Park and Third Street Flower beds in Downtown Alton.

The grants, totaling $9,536, were awarded to 23 charitable needs agencies. Applications for next year’s grants will be available in February, 2019. Some of this year’s recipients are Alton Habitat for Humanity, Beverly Farm Foundation, Christmas Wonderland, Kreative Kids Learning Center, Options Now Thrive, Serving Area Kids, Simpson Memorial Tennis Program, YWCA Tutoring Program, The Nature Institute, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Alton Youth Symphony and Great Rivers Choral Society.

The coming year’s officers are: Barb Panfile, president; Dianna Enloe, president-elect; Joanne Adams, treasurer; Peggy Tavernier, recording secretary; and Linda Klope, corresponding secretary.

More like this: