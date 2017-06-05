ALTON - The Alton Community Service League, a group of women volunteering individually and collectively for the betterment and beautification of our area, has announced its 2017-2018 officers. They are: President Marge Ferguson, VP/President-Elect Barb Panfile, Immediate Past President Cora Miller, Recording Secretary Cherie Schmidt, Corresponding Secretary Linda Klope, and Treasurer Joanne Adams.

Annually, league members are generously giving their time, nearly 6,000 hours, in cultural, healthcare, community, education, and historical categories, just to name a few. The organization also gives 60 percent of funds raised to charitable organizations and 40 percent of annual funds to area beautification. This year's allocation recipients include the following:

Alton Little Theater

Alton Parks and Recreation

Alton Youth Symphony

Community Supported Garden at La Vista

Options Now

Police Benevolent and Protective Association

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start Family Services

Senior Services Plus

Serving Area Kids (SAK)

Wreaths Across America

For more information about Alton Community Service League or to become a member, please contact Marge Ferguson at (618) 462-0594 or email llferg2015@gmail.com.

