ALTON - The Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants.

Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at cmorris@sbcglobal.net, callling 530-2276 or 462-4063, or mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, Il. 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 15, 2021. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non-profits for over 63 years. Members continue to volunteer at the Nan Elliott Rose Garden and help maintain the garden beds on Third Street in downtown Alton. However, because of the pandemic members were unable to volunteer at a venue of their own choice.

The ACSL, because of our money making events (like gift wrapping at the Mall) had to be canceled, funds available will be limited this year. Anyone who would like to donate to the Alton Community Service League may do so at: Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, Il. Available funds will be put back into our community.

Members wish to thank the Riverbend Community for supporting the league’s various fundraisers through the years.

