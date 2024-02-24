ALTON - From a solar project agreement to park improvement funds and more, here’s a look ahead at what’s next on the agenda for the Alton Committee of the Whole. The committee meets next on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at Alton City Hall, with all meetings streamed live on Riverbender.com.

Loan Agreement For “Solar For All Projects”

Monday’s agenda includes a laid-over resolution authorizing a Loan Agreement for the “Solar For All Projects” at the Public Works Facility in the amount of $626,512.00.

According to the resolution itself, the Alton City Council engaged GRP Wegman to pursue a state and federal grant and “incentives for the installation of the ground mounted solar energy array at the City's Public Works Facility.” When and if awarded the grant, GRP Wegman will “design, develop and construct the solar array in accordance with the Illinois Solar For All (ILSFA) program requirements.”

The resolution will also authorize the Mayor, Comptroller, Treasurer, and City Clerk to do the following: “Sign a loan agreement to fulfill the compliance requirements of the ILSFA program for $626,512.”

“Pledge $626,512 as collateral from the General Reserve Fund savings account.”

“Minimize the financial burden to the City by authorizing the use of the General Reserve Fund savings account for the construction of the solar array which will be reimbursed by ILSFA and federal incentives.”

PEP Funds, Park Improvements

Committee members will also consider a resolution to apply for Park Commission Funds from Madison County in the form of Park Enhancement Program (PEP) funds for projects at .

According to the resolution, the city plans to use these PEP funds to repay previous PEP loans and fund two park improvement projects, including a Bandshell Pavilion at Killion Park and new roof on the bath house at Gordon Moore Park.

Exactly how much funding will be granted to the city is still unclear; if the funding needed to complete one of the projects is greater than the amount of PEP funds granted, the city has agreed to fund the projection’s completion from another source (though the alternative funding source was not specified).

Amending Territory Of The Riverbend Enterprise Zone

This resolution would essentially add more property to the Riverbend Enterprise Zone previously established in 2014. The Riverbend Enterprise zone is part of a much larger enterprise zone which includes Alton, Wood River, Bethalto, East Alton, Hartford, Roxana, and South Roxana.

“Enterprise zones” are designated areas which aim to boost economic activity by offering businesses located in or expanding into the zones incentives such as tax breaks and more, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce.

Construction of DISH Wireless “Communication Facility”

The committee’s next agenda also includes a resolution authorizing the City of Alton to enter into a Ground Lease Agreement with DISH Wireless LLC.

According to the resolution, the city and DISH Wireless LLC plan to enter an agreement for the “operation and construction of a communication facility” located at 2100 College Ave. in Alton.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include the following: Authorizing the closure of State Street and W. 3rd Street to facilitate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl.

Resolution, re: Authorizing a Lease Renewal Agreement between the City of Alton, Illinois and Nickleshooters Inc. D/B/A the Firehouse.

Resolution, re: To Consider an Ordinance vacating a portion of an Unnamed Alley off Liberty Street.

Resolution, re: Approving a request to sell and/or serve alcohol at the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Charitable Fundraiser.

Resolution, re: Authorizing the adoption of the Annual Appropriation Ordinance for the Fiscal Year Beginning April 1, 2024 and Ending March 31, 2025.

Resolution, re: To commence with demolition proceedings concerning 1326 Garden Street.

Resolution, re: To commence with demolition proceedings concerning 1931 Central Avenue.

Resolution, re: Be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Alton, Illinois, that the mayor and appropriate city officials are hereby authorized and directed to execute any necessary documents to effectuate the sale of 2807 North Street.

Bid # 2024-10 Abatement of 208 Sering [Ave.]

Bid # 2024-11 Abatement of 901 Gold [St.]

Tune in live on Feb. 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. to follow the passage and discussion of these items and more on the Riverbender.com Facebook page or Riverbender.com/video.

