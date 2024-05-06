ALTON - Soccer coach C.J. Nasello has had a lot of positive accomplishments both as a player and a coach over the years in his sport. However, last week, he encountered what he described as one of his bigger accomplishments as a leader when Alton Middle School's co-ed soccer team blanked Roxana 4-0 at Norman Lewis Field in Roxana.

Nasello said he loved the experience of working with this spirited group.

He added that Alton Middle had not won a match until prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"It is definitely good to see them win a game," he said. "This is something we all really wanted. The good thing is we won in a convincing fashion by a 4-0 margin. This was a big accomplishment for the team."

