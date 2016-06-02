CARLINVILLE - The employees at the CNB Bank & Trust branch in Alton are very familiar with donating their time and energy to benefit the local community, and their efforts in April and May are an accurate reflection of their continuing altruistic spirit.

On April 30, volunteers from the CNB Bank & Trust Alton branch joined other community members in Alton’s Spring Clean-Up event. Planned by the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, along with other civic organizations, the event was an organized effort to clean up trash and enhance the visual appeal of the city. This year’s CNB employee volunteers were Mark Haggard, Tom Hoechst, Amy Roady, Beth Davis, Emily Potts, Rose Best, Laura Gerdes, and Darlene Ward. The volunteers cleared trash on a strip of Homer Adams Parkway from the Target store to Steak ‘n Shake.

Another endeavor that has captured the spirit of generosity among the Alton CNB employees is a drive to benefit the Oasis Women’s Shelter. The Oasis Women’s Shelter is located at 11 Market Street in Alton, and provides emergency shelter and services for battered women and their children. Recognizing an opportunity to provide much-needed necessities for use at the shelter, CNB employee Ashley Peipert organized an employee drive earlier this year. The essentials collected by CNB employees and donated to the Oasis Women’s Shelter included diapers, clothing, hygiene products, non-perishable food and drink items, household supplies, and much more.

Upcoming community outreach continues as CNB hosts a blood drive on September 1. The drive will be held at the CNB parking lot in the Red Cross Bloodmobile from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

CNB takes its commitment to the community seriously, providing both money and manpower. Employees and their families donate both work and personal time to many area causes and events, and participate in numerous local charities. Employees at CNB in Alton are proud of their personal commitment to the Riverbend area, and the wide range of philanthropic efforts conveys their intrinsic pride and concern for the community. Always trying to make a difference, CNB employees can be counted on to lend a hand.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

