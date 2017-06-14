Alton Closed Tennis Tourney features strong play in first night, finals Thursday
ALTON - The Alton Closed Tennis Tournament featured some outstanding play Tuesday night, Tourney Director Jesse Macias said.
Two divisions finished with Abby Fischer topping Hannah Macias 8-5 for the girls 18's championship. John Higdon beat Kevin Rowland 8-2 in the over 40 men's final.
In the men's open, Marquette is having a great tournament, Jesse Macias said.
"Joe Segneri plays number one-seed Travis Blair from Jerseyville in one semifinal," Macias added. "Peter Wendle from Marquette plays Bram Blackwell in the other men's open final. In the men's 18's, Peter Wendle plays Nathan Walters in one half and Joe Segneri plays Daniel McCluskey in the other half.
"In girls 16's, number one seed Abby Fischer plays Ainsley Fortschneider and Redbird teammate Hannah Macias plays Maddie Saenz in the other semifinals."
The remaining action was scheduled for tonight but postponed due to the wet weather. Macias said action will resume at 5 p.m Thursday at Alton High School. The final matches should begin later in the evening around 8 p.m.
"The weather was brutal yesterday but the play was exceptional," Macias said. "We are looking forward to some great championship matches."
