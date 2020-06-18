ALTON - The Alton Closed Doubles Tennis Tourney will take place July 7-9 at Alton High School and Gordon Moore Park's Simpson Tennis Center. The doubles tournament is one of the sports events of the summer because of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Registration is open through Sunday, July 5.

Tournament Director Jesse Macias said: "This is a very popular tournament and we are excited to host again. The field gets bigger every summer and I can’t wait to have players back on the courts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Divisions are: 15 and under (boys and girls), 18 and under (boys and girls), Men’s Open Doubles, Women’s Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Family Doubles.

Macias continued: “We have a lot of college players coming back this year, but we also have casual players who make this their only tournament of the year. The Family Doubles division is always a fan favorite.”

Players wanting to sign up can contact tournament director Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org. Information and applications can be found at https://altonathletics.org/.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High tennis programs and for the Robert Logan Scholarship Fund.

More like this: