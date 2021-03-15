ALTON – The Madison County Health Department provided COVID-19 Vaccinations to 420 residents today in Aton, Ill.

“We are pleased to report that over 1,400 doses of the COVID vaccine will have been administered to seniors and persons with specific health-complications throughout the month of March in Alton at LaMay’s Catering. This vaccine campaign has been a wonderful effort by the Madison County Health Department, Alton Clergy, and Civic leaders,” said Pastor David Goins. “And this success could not occur without Dr. Connie Frey Spurlock, Director of the SIUE Successful Community Collaborative and her students accepting calls and assisting seniors to get on the list for vaccine shots; Pastor Greg Denton, Director of the Alton Housing; Ms. Lisa Brown and their team scheduling appointments; and Jason Harrison, President of the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance and owner of LaMay’s Catering opening his doors as a vaccine site.”

We will NO longer be taking vaccine appointments for first doses. The second Pfizer vaccine appointments will be provided when individuals receive the first dosage. The dates of the second vaccine shots are March 22 and 29 at LaMay’s Catering (Old Riverbend Billiards) at 909 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.

Organizers of this event are Pastors David Goins, Morning Star Baptist; Gregory Denton, Bread of Life Fellowship; Jason Harrison, Deliverance Temple; Michael Porter, Millennium Temple; Peter Hough, Alton Mission; Dave Burger, Community Christian Church; Mike Adams, Life House; and George Dickerson, Associate Minister at Harvest Christian Fellowship.

