ALTON – The Madison County Health Department provided COVID-19 Vaccinations to 420 residents today in Alton, Ill.

“Today was another great day for Alton senior residents receiving their first vaccine shot,” said Pastor David Goins. Alton now has approximately 800 seniors vaccinated including Skyline Tower and Marian Height Senior and Disabled Living facilities. The clergymen will continue to encourage seniors 65 years and older to get the vaccine shots as a way of reducing the chances of contracting COVID-19. “I want to extend a special thanks to the Madison County Health Department, Alton Clergy and Civic leaders for including our seniors in the vaccine campaign. This was a tremendous humanitarian gesture,” said Lucille Halliday, Property Manager.

“We are pleased to announce that 400 citizens have signed up for vaccine shots on Monday, March 15 and will be called March 11 or 12 and assigned an appointment time. The success of this vaccine campaign could not occur without our local clergy encouraging their church membership to get the vaccine shots. It also would not be made possible without Dr. Connie Frey Spurlock, Director of the SIUE Successful Communities Collaborative (SSCC), and her students accepting calls and assisting seniors to get on the list for vaccine shots, as well as Pastor Greg Denton, Director of the Alton Housing; Ms. Lisa Brown and their team scheduling appointments and Jason Harrison, President of the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance and owner of LaMay’s Catering, opening his doors as a vaccine site,” said Michael Holliday, Madison County Board Member and Alton Civic leader.

Seniors 65 years and older and wanting to get on the vaccine list may call (618-491-9340, 618-491-9920, 618-491-0021) on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm through Wednesday, March 17, 2021. When calling, please provide: Name, Age, D.O.B, Phone Number, Home Address and Email. A representative of our team will follow-up to schedule an appointment to receive the first vaccine dose. The second Pfizer vaccine appointment will be provided when individuals receive the first dosage.

The dates of the second vaccine shots are March 22, 29 and April 5 at LaMay’s Catering (Old Riverbend Billiards) at 909 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.

Organizers of this event are Pastors David Goins, Morning Star Baptist; Gregory Denton, Bread of Life Fellowship; Jason Harrison, Deliverance Temple; Michael Porter, Millennium Temple; Peter Hough, Alton Mission; Dave Burger, Community Christian Church; Mike Adams, Life House; and George Dickerson, Associate Minister at Harvest Christian Fellowship.

