Alton and Civic Memorial boys both advanced as teams to the IHSA Carterville Sectional Bowling Tournament with third- and fourth-place finishes respectively in the Alton Regional Tournament on Saturday.

Alton coach Jeff Woszczynski was pleased with his boys moving to the next level of competition.

Jersey placed third in the Taylorville Regional and advances to the Carterville Sectional this upcoming Saturday.

“The boys bowled well overall,” he said. “We hoped for third and we finished the way we expected.”

Salem was the team champion at Taylorville with 6,354 pins, followed by Highland (6,089) and Jersey (5,939). Southwestern scored 5,044 at Taylorville for eighth place.

Jersey was behind the first part of the match and coach Chris Skinner said he was worried, but the boys rallied late to claim third.

“We struggled in the morning, but in the afternoon, we bowled really well,” Skinner said. “Trevor Ayres bowled a 217 average the last four games. The kids got more relaxed as the day went on.”

Collinsville won the Alton team title with 6,443 pins at Alton, followed by O’Fallon (6,285); Alton (6,234); and Civic Memorial (6,119). Only the top four teams qualify for the sectional meet, along with the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams.

Triad was fifth (5,543); then Edwardsville (5,473); Granite City (5,433); East Alton-Wood River (5,333); Metro East Lutheran (5,025); Roxana (4,601); and Lebanon (3,388).

Edwardsville’s Tyler Voyles advanced individually as did East Alton-Wood River’s Brior Wiegand was second (1,266); and teammate Tyler Hayes was 10th (1,140).

Jacob Donahue led Alton with a fifth place individual finish (1,299 pins).

Alton’s other individual tallies were: Mat Gorman with 1,279, Lucas Pejakovich (1,235), Justin Amistadi (1,215) and Tyler Stevenson (1,206).

Civic Memorial’s other individual scores were: Ryan Hayes (1,276), Dalton Harshbarger (1,225), Alex Zukas (1,209) and Jacob Troeckler (1,067).

