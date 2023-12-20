ALTON - The City of Alton will host DMV services at Alton City Hall, located at 101 E. 3rd Street, once a quarter starting on Jan. 18, 2024.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, Alton residents can get or renew identification cards, renew driver’s licenses, purchase registration stickers or complete the process to get a REAL ID.

“On these designated mobile days, the community will have access to a wide array of DMV services, excluding the driving test,” the city said in a press release. “From license renewals to registration updates, the Alton City Hall will serve as a hub for residents to address their motor vehicle-related needs efficiently.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The quarterly mobile days will largely negate the need for Alton residents to travel to Bethalto or Edwardsville for DMV services. The City noted that this new program is a result of a “groundbreaking collaboration” between the City of Alton and the Illinois Secretary of State Office. Mayor David Goins thanked Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias for his efforts in the partnership.

“We are committed to enhancing the convenience and accessibility of services for our residents,” Goins said. “This collaboration with the Secretary of State Office reinforces our dedication to providing essential services closer to home.”

For questions or more information, contact Bianca Jackson, the City Council Liaison, at 618-463-3500, ext. 262 or bjackson@cityofaltonil.com.

More like this: