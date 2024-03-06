ALTON - Mayor David Goins, in collaboration with Secretary of State's Office Alexi Giannoulias, is pleased to announce the opening of the second DMV service location at City Hall, 101 E. 3rd Street, Alton, IL., 62002. This initiative aims to provide residents of Alton and neighboring communities with accessible and efficient DMV services.

The service is open to all residents of Alton and neighboring communities, offering the convenience of shorter wait times, ample parking facilities, and the assurance of prompt service within our community. The DMV office at City Hall will provide full-service facilities, excluding driving tests.

"We are committed to enhancing the convenience and accessibility of essential services for our residents," Mayor David Goins remarked. "This collaboration with the Secretary of State's Office is a testament to our dedication to serving the needs of our community effectively."

Alton City Hall is the administrative center for the City of Alton, providing a range of services to residents and businesses, committed to promoting community well-being and growth.

Individuals seeking DMV services are encouraged to visit City Hall during operating hours 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. benefit from the streamlined service offerings.

For further information and inquiries, please contact:

Bianca Jackson

City Council Liaison

Phone: 618-463-3500 ext 262

Email: bjackson@cityofaltonil.gov

