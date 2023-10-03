ALTON - The sixth annual Alton Cigar Event was rated as a success as it attracted more than 150 cigar enthusiasts from both sides of the river to Bluff City Grill at 424 E. Broadway Ave. in Alton on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Derrick D. Richardson, the creator of the annual Alton Cigar Event in Alton, said the event regularly attracts over 150 cigar smokers from both sides of the river each year.

Admission was free to the public.

Bluff City Grill is a local restaurant/bar owned by Cathy Gross. Scott Biancardi, the owner of STL Cigars, was described as amazingly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling. He rolled the cigar of the client's choice. Brandon Shaw aka DJ Brando, a local DJ, played a mix of the oldies and the newest hits.

Richardson said the event was about bonding and cigars, and more people attend every year.

