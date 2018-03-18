ALTON - Downtown Alton celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Saturday with Irish beer, food and music during the annual St. Pat’s Day Fest sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association, Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, Argosy Casino and Fritz Distributing.

All along Third Street, Broadway and State Street people were dressed in green in celebration as Argosy Casino provided free shuttles during the event to hit the various bars and restaurants participating in the event.

Bluff City Grill, Bossanova, Bottle and Barrel, Firehouse, Gatsby’s Grille, Catdaddy’s, Chez Marilyn, Germania Brew Haus, Hops House at Argosy, Johnson’s Corner, Old Bakery Beer Company, Ragin Cajun, State Street Market, Tony’s and Morrison’s Irish Pub all took part in the celebration with Irish Xiles performing live at the end of State Street near Broadway.

“It’s such a natural event for the downtown Alton business,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton CVB, said in a press release. “Everyone can find their pot of gold in Alton during the St. Pat’s Fest.”

The CVB, Riverbend Growth Association, Alton Main Street and the City of Alton are all teaming up next week for the Broadway Bash as the community celebrates being selected for the third season of Small Business Revolution - Main Street.

Free shuttles will be running from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 23, with Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington announcing the six businesses that will be featured in season three of the show at 7 p.m.

