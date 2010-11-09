Alton Caring Corps Sponsors Canned Food Drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. November 9, 2010 – The Alton Caring Corps, a group of volunteers created following Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Greg Mortenson’s visit to the Alton Area in 2009, is sponsoring a canned food drive. Donations will be accepted at Alton City Hall (101 E 3rd Street), the Donald E. Sandidge Law Enforcement Center (1700 E Broadway), Fire Station #1 (333 E 20th Street), Fire Station # 2 (3212 College Avenue), and Schwegel’s (901 Alby). Please place the donations in the Alton Caring Corps boxes by Wednesday, November 17th. Article continues after sponsor message The canned goods collected will be constructed into a Castle of Cans and displayed at the Christmas Tree Lighting in Lincoln-Douglas Square on November 19th. All items collected will be donated to local charities and food pantries. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip