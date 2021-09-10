ALTON - The Alton Redbirds defeated Roxana 4-1 and Greenville 3-2 to capture the Andy Simpson Doubles title at Alton High School on Thursday night.

Chloe Plough and partner Devora Newquist won a third-set tiebreaker at number three doubles to help Alton prevail over Greenville. Plough and Newquist were 2-0 on the day.

Also for the Redbirds, freshmen Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades went 2-0 at number four doubles and the number five team of Ella Droste and Jamie Postlewait were undefeated.

Amelia Redman and Anna Brady went 1-1 at number two doubles and Anna Kane and Lydia Tauk were 0-2 on the day.

Alton Coach Jesse Macias said: “Both matches were close today. Our girls played big in key moments and that was the difference in the match. It’s a team win, but watching Devora and Chloe battle back after being down a set and down in the tie break was awesome.

"I’m proud of them and all the girls. We also love that we could host the Andy Simpson. She was a special lady and important to honor her contributions to Alton tennis.”

Alton played well against Edwardsville on Tuesday in every match, but the Tigers prevailed 9-0.

The summary from Tuesday at Alton High courts was against Edwardsville was as follows:

In the singles matches, Hannah Colbert won over Lydia Taul 6-0, 6-0, with Zoe Byron winning over Anna Kane by the same 6-0, 6-0 score. Alyssa Wise defeated Anna Brady 6-0, 6-0, and Sophie Byron won over Amelia Redman 6-0, 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak). Ella Reed won over Chloe Plough 6-0, 6-4 and Gabi Hill won over Lilly Schuler 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles matches, Colbert and Wise defeated Taul and Kane 8-0, Sophie Byron and Reed won over Brady and Redman 8-1 and Zoe Byron and Hill won over Eleanor and Lilly Schuler 8-0.

Alton is 2-4 and plays Tuesday against Marquette Catholic at Alton High for the city championship.







