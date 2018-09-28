ALTON - The Redbirds will be looking to snap back after their loss at Edwardsville this past Friday, and are excited to play in their homecoming game against Belleville East at 7 tonight.

The Alton-Belleville East football game will be carried live on Riverbender.com.

“Homecoming is always a fun time, and an exciting game for the players and the community,” Alton head coach Eric Dickerson said. “It is still a conference game and an opportunity for us to get back to. .500 with a win. I know the kids have had some fun activities at school, but they have been focused and ready to go at practice this week.”

The passing game is still a big strength for the Redbirds. Quarterback Andrew Jones is 68 for 129 passing for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns, and his receiving corps has some very impressive numbers. Ahmad Sanders leads the way with 32 catches for 433 yards and two touchdowns, while Terrance Walker has 16 catches for 292 yards and two scores. Lonnie Tate has nine receptions for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Moory Woods has seven catches for 156 yards and a touchdown. The team’s leading rusher, Tim Johnson, has 81 carries for 533 yards and a touchdown.

Izeal Terrell is Alton’s leading tackler on defense with 34 solos, 10 assists and a sack. Charles Miller is next with 23 tackles and 11 assists to go along with both a sack and an interception, while Armonte’ Miller and Ji’Qui Womack each has 20 solo tackles, six assists and a fumble recovery. Womack also has an interception.

Sanders leads the Redbirds with four interceptions to go along with his 16 tackles and 13 assists, while Walker has 13 tackles, three assists, two fumble recoveries and a sack. Donovan Porter has 10 tackles and three assists to help the Redbirds’ defense.

Other area action schedule

In other local games, all kickoff times being 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted, Collinsville (2-3, 1-2) plays at Granite City (2-3) in a non-league game, while over in the Prairie State Conference, Bunker Hill South Mac (0-5, 0-2) is at Dupo (2-3, 1-2) and East Alton-Wood River (2-3, 2-0) travels to Pawnee (1-4, 1-2).

In the Mississippi Valley Conference, Civic Memorial (3-2, 1-1) is at Highland (5-0, 2-0), Jersey (1-4, 0-2) plays at Waterloo (0-5. 0-2) and Triad (1-4, 1-1) plays host to Mascoutah (4-1, 2-0). In a pair of South Central Conference games, Piasa Southwestern (1-4) travels to Carlinville (5-0), and Roxana (1-4) is at Greenville (3-2).

In the Western Illinois Valley South, Carrollton (3-2, 3-0) is home to Pleasant Hill (1-4, 1-2), Greenfield-Northwestern (4-1, 2-1) hosts White Hall North Greene at 7:30 p.m and Hardin Calhoun (2-3, 2-1) is at home to Winchester West Central (2-3, 1-2), also at 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun head coach Aaron Elmore said his team is always excited to play the homecoming game.

"It is a must-win game for us," Elmore said. "We have to build on what we have done the past two weeks. We are inconsistent at times. We need to play with discipline and aggressive on both sides of the ball in order to win."

In a pair of Saturday games, Metro-East Lutheran (2-2) will look to win back-to-back games on the field for the first time since 2008 when they travel to Louisiana, Mo., for a 2 p.m. kickoff, and Marquette Catholic (2-3, 1-2 in the Prairie State) hosts a non-league matchup against Taylorville (5-0) in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Marquette Catholic hosts Taylorville Saturday night

Marquette Catholic, 2-3, hosts 5-0 Taylorville at 7 p.m. Saturday at Public School Stadium in Alton.

Quarterback Brandon Odam leads Taylorville with an average of 75.4 rushing and 348 passing yards per game. Quarterback Kaleb Ware has been the sparkplug for Marquette, averaging 45 yards a game rushing and 159.6 passing.

