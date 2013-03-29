March 28, 2013 - For the second year in a row, the City of Alton and Republic Services/Allied Waste are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge.

The drop-off drive will be Saturday, May 4th f rom 8:00 A.M. until Noon, at the former landfill on Alby Street across from the VFW.

Items that will be accepted include household items, clothes, electronics, appliances, and scrap metal.

Items that will NOT be accepted include concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash, trash in bags and cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials.

This event is open to Alton residents only; participants must present a valid driver’s license or other form of photo identification showing address. Only one trip per address is allowed. No trailers, stake-bed trucks, or box trucks are permitted. Waste must be below the top of the truck for standard pickup trucks.

"This is an excellent opportunity for our residents to dispose of bulk items," said Mayor Tom Hoechst. "The City and Allied Waste realize that we need a way for residents to dispose of bulk items and we hope that residents will take advantage of this free service."

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at 463-3530.

